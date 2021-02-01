God of War to Get PS5 Enhanced Performance Update Tomorrow - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 439 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio have announced an update for 2018's God of War title will be adding enhancements to the game running on the PlayStation 5. The update will release tomorrow, February 2.
The game on the PlayStation 4 Pro gives you two graphics options. One of them favors performance and one favors resolution. The update will replace the current options with a new default setting for those that are playing it on the PS5.
The PlayStation 5 enhanced performance update syncs the game to run at 60 frames per second and 4K checkerboard resolution.
God of War is available now for PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I though god of war on ps5 already ran at 60fps. Whats changed here?
I'm assuming further optimization. It was running on ps5 through backwards compatibility, but now it's getting an update to make it natively run on ps5.
It only ran at 60fps if you had the disc version and didn't patch it
Maybe I am wrong, but I think the game had a 1080p and uncapped frane rate mode for PS4 Pro. So I would assume PS5 was making that mide locked at 60 fps.
Checkerboard, really?
They just keep the same resolution as PS4 Pro but unlock the framerate to 60 fps which is what happened to most Sony backwards compatible games. Look at the digital foundry analysis of various games. Sony's checkerboard 4K with temporal injection is a really good solution.
Even Nvidia is continuously boasting DLSS because native 4K is just using resources that can be used far better for other things.
Even the Series S struggles to stay at 60 fps in BC titles with a high resolution.