God of War to Get PS5 Enhanced Performance Update Tomorrow - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio have announced an update for 2018's God of War title will be adding enhancements to the game running on the PlayStation 5. The update will release tomorrow, February 2.

The game on the PlayStation 4 Pro gives you two graphics options. One of them favors performance and one favors resolution. The update will replace the current options with a new default setting for those that are playing it on the PS5.

The PlayStation 5 enhanced performance update syncs the game to run at 60 frames per second and 4K checkerboard resolution.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4.

