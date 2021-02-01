The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Might Release Soon, According to Retailer Listing - News

Nintendo announced at E3 2019 a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development for the Nintendo Switch. Since its initial announcement, we haven't heard anything else on the game. However, the game might be releasing sooner than we are expecting.

According to Austrian retailer Gameware, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 lists the game for a Q2 2021 release, which would put the release window for the game from April 1 to June 30, 2021. It is possible this is just a placeholder, so don't get too excited.

The retailer also lists Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne Remaster with a release sometime in May 2021.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD 2

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI 3 NOCTURNE HD REMASTER



According to Austrian retailer Gameware:

-Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD will release in May 2021

-Zelda BOTW 2 would release during the 2nd quarter of 2021 (calendar year or fiscal year?)#Zelda #SMT pic.twitter.com/UM377DZWWo — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 #Nintendo (@So_Ethereal) January 29, 2021

As always this should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Nintendo.

