Xbox Series X GPU and SSD to Lead to More Immersive Experiences

Developer Fatshark, who is currently developing Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, spoke with GamingBolt in an interview about the Xbox Series X and Series S. CEO Martin Wahlund, technical producer Mikael Hansson, and Darktide’s game director Anders De Geer all chimed in when asked about the power of the Xbox Series X and more specifically its GPU and SSD.

"The faster SSD will have the most significant impact on the way we build games," the developer said. "It will allow game developers to more efficiently stream content directly from disk to more efficiently use our available runtime memory.

"The fact that we can guarantee that all players will have a fast SSD in their systems will also allow us to slim down our content packages significantly. By not requiring us to optimize our packages for faster loading times by duplicating content we will be able to deliver more content to players in a smaller footprint.

"As for the GPU horsepower, short term it will of course allow us to render the Warhammer 40K world in more vivid detail and at a faster frame rate than ever before to deliver more immersive experiences to our players."

The developers appear to be more excited about the increased CPU performance in the new consoles.

"As mentioned before, with the current performance profile of our games we are in fact much more excited about the increase in CPU performance for this generation that sits much closer to the current PC counterparts than the increase in GPU performance which we will easily consume by just turning up the quality settings nobs, resolution and framerate targets."

Developer Fatshark previously stated the "the way Series S differs from Series X (memory amount and GPU horsepower, mostly) is for us much easier to adapt to than to for example the wide variety of PCs out in the wild or the way that the previous generation of consoles differed. Less memory and slower GPU are things that most game developers can dynamically scale for by scaling resolutions and graphics effects, while different storage solutions or widely varying CPU performance are much harder to adapt to. All in all we don’t think that the Series S will significantly limit the game development progress as a whole in any way."

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2021.

