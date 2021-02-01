Battleborn Servers Have Been Shut Down - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Gearbox Software released the free-to-play MOBA hero shooter, Battleborn, in May 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game has been removed from digital storefronts and the servers for the game have officially shut down as of yesterday, January 31. This means Battleborn is no longer playable. This includes the online multiplayer, as well as the single-player campaign.

Battleborn never lived up to Take-Two Interactive's expectations as CEO Strauss Zelnick previously said the game has performed "below our expectations." Back in February 2020, the ability to purchase premium virtual currency in-game was no longer available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles