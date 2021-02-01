Gran Turismo 7 Will Return to Traditional Full-Scale Gran Turismo Experience - News

Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi in an interview with Octane said Gran Turismo 7 will return to a traditional full-scale experience like in Gran Turismo 1 and 4.

"We see Gran Turismo as an avant-garde title, and have consciously incorporated new challenges with each change of generation," Yamauchi said. "That’s why each series has its own fans, but sometimes the changes come to users as a surprise. For example, with Gran Turismo Sport, which is available now, we took on a full-scale eSports challenge as our first online-dedicated title, but some people may have considered this bizarre.

"We acquired 9.5 million users as a result, but it didn’t sell like crazy from the beginning—more like appreciation gradually grew and support increased over the course of three years."

"With Gran Turismo Sport, I think we were able to achieve our fairly ambitious design," Yamauchi added. "That’s why with Gran Turismo 7, we’re carrying over elements that we brought out in Gran Turismo Sport like Championships, while also returning to a traditional full-scale experience like Gran Turismo 1 and 4 to offer the best Gran Turismo available. So fans of the old Gran Turismo may feel somewhat nostalgic."

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Thanks, Gematsu.

