UnderMine Launches February 11 for Switch

Developer Thorium Entertainment announced the action-adventure roguelike, UnderMine, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 11.

View the Nintendo Switch release date below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with rpg-like progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade yourself, and try again! Discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings, and curses that all combo and stack for a new experience every run. Challenge dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters that provide new upgrades for your adventure. Decipher the cryptic messages of the UnderMine‘s residents and unfold the mystery at the heart of the dungeon.

Key Features:

Build Item Combos – Discover relics, potions, prayers, blessings, and even curses to forge that perfect run. Watch as items pop off and combo with one another to make a god peasant of destruction.

– Discover relics, potions, prayers, blessings, and even curses to forge that perfect run. Watch as items pop off and combo with one another to make a god peasant of destruction. Rescue Characters – Discover friendly (and some unfriendly) characters in need of rescue. After returning them safe to the mine’s hub they will offer powerful upgrades that can be used from run to run.

– Discover friendly (and some unfriendly) characters in need of rescue. After returning them safe to the mine’s hub they will offer powerful upgrades that can be used from run to run. Discover Secrets – Explore every nook and cranny to discover hundreds of secrets. New relics, potions, characters, and story bits lay behind the statues, rocks, and walls of each floor.

– Explore every nook and cranny to discover hundreds of secrets. New relics, potions, characters, and story bits lay behind the statues, rocks, and walls of each floor. Deadly Bosses – Each area of the UnderMine contains one (or more!) deadly boss that will test planning, patience, strategy, and skill. Prepare well, because a test awaits!

Wickedly Lighthearted

UnderMine has a rich world to explore and discover with charming characters and a plot full of intrigue. Experience the plight of the poor Delvemore peasants. Told to brave extreme danger for a boss that doesn’t quite care about them or their safety. A pretty funny situation when you think about it and something we can all relate to.

We're celebrating our 1000th "how about Switch?" email by actually releasing on #NintendoSwitch 🎉🎉



UnderMine will be available for preorder on the #eShop Feb 4th, and release Thursday, Feb 11th!



(It's been ready for months, but we're serious about milestones 😎) pic.twitter.com/gva0KmRfEd — UnderMine ⛏ (@undermine_game) January 28, 2021

