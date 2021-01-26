Project 007 Could be Part of a Trilogy - News

IO Interactive announced tentatively titled, Project 007, in November, which will feature an original story based on the James Bond IP.

Studio director Hakan Abrak speaking in an interview with DR.dk said he could imagine the James Bond games could turn into a trilogy.

Abrak said the developer has come up with a "completely original story" and that he "could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out of it."

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s Bond, James Bond.

Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive.

Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.

IO Interactive is currently recruiting elite talent from around the world to join the team that will build out this exciting and unique gaming title.

