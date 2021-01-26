Aground is a Survival RPG, Launches February 11 for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Fancy Fish Games announced the 2D survival RPG, Aground, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 11 for $14.99. The game is out now for PC via Steam.

Aground is a resource-gathering and crafting game with a story, focused on the theme of progression. You start the game as a lone survivor from a shipwreck with almost nothing, and build your way up to a thriving settlement and eventually make your way to space and travel between planets.

Can you craft, mine, and build your way to survival?

Mining – The surface is just the beginning, there is a whole world to explore beneath.

– The surface is just the beginning, there is a whole world to explore beneath. Building – Build a whole city for you and other survivors, with each structure adding new functionality.

– Build a whole city for you and other survivors, with each structure adding new functionality. Crafting – Create powerful weapons and items to support you in your quests.

– Create powerful weapons and items to support you in your quests. Farming – Grow food and other crops to feed your village.

– Grow food and other crops to feed your village. Exploration – Discover the secrets of the planet you crashed on.

– Discover the secrets of the planet you crashed on. Story – Unlock cut-scenes and learn about the colorful characters of the world – there are several major story-routes to follow.

– Unlock cut-scenes and learn about the colorful characters of the world – there are several major story-routes to follow. Familiars – Adventure with a trusty side-kick at your side, or even a fire-breathing dragon!

