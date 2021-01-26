Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Launches January 28 for PS5 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the free-to-play team battle action game, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 5 on January 28. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the PS5 version of the game via the PlayStation Blog:

DualSense controller features

In the PS5 version of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2, these DualSense controller improvements help to better imitate the feeling of weapon firing:

Pulling the trigger: Adaptive triggers reproduce resistance and pressure.

Adaptive triggers reproduce resistance and pressure. Bullet fired: Hear the weapon fire via the DualSense controller’s audio and audio from your TV

Hear the weapon fire via the DualSense controller’s audio and audio from your TV Bullet impact: Haptic feedback indicates projectile impact

These improvements to haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and audio for PS5 provide a richer experience for every GBO2 pilot. To ensure GBO2 pilots have the best experience possible, you can tailor these features to suit you: toggle haptic feedback, adaptive trigger, and controller sound in the game’s system settings.

Haptic feedback and audio work together

One improvement is modifications to the Haptic Feedback’s vibration patterns for different weapons. You’ll have a unique feedback experience whether you are using a machine gun or beam rifle. This new tactile experience is based on the sound file for each weapon to provide both the audio and haptic feedback, while the weapon fire and weapon switch audio will output from the DualSense controller’s built-in speaker, making your experience as immersive as possible.

Adaptive triggers

The team has taken special care on the adaptive triggers to provide as realistic an experience as possible.

When using L2 or R2 for attack, pilots will notice a resistance to simulate the pulling of an actual trigger. For example, with the bazooka, the resistance will cause the trigger to catch at the input position just before the bullet is fired, and as you continue to pull the trigger, the bullet will fire and release the tension.

In addition, pilots can experience a knockback impact for certain weapons. With the beam rifle, a player will experience small vibrations during charging, while with a machine gun or other rapid-fire armaments, vibrations will occur for each fire.

Improved load times means faster deployment!

On PS5, players of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 will find their load times improved vastly so that they are able to play that much faster.

Other changes and improvements

In addition to all the upgrades and improvements made possible on the PS5, the Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 team is happy to announce other features coming on January 28 including:

A brand-new map — Military Base

This map is a vast, open flatland with medium to large buildings, making it a long-range combat specialist’s dream. With the buildings that dot the flat land, pilots will find clear lines of sight to the ground. The team recommends trying the triangular roofed warehouses! But be careful atop these warehouses so that you aren’t overrun by raid units.

New voiceover

Along with the release on PS5, players can enjoy even more options and variety to their game with the release of English audio. Chat with Neidhardt, Tenda or Katarina in Base Camp to hear their new voices.

Players may switch their audio options in the H.A.R.O menu at any time for their preferred language audio.

Save data transfer

Never fear pilots. Your play data from PS4 transfers to PS5 if you use the same PlayStation Network account, so you won’t have to start from scratch. Match and play with other pilots on both platforms.

