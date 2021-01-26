Kaze and the Wild Masks is a Platformer, Launches March 26 - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer PixelHive announced the platformer, Kaze and the Wild Masks, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on March 26.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Kaze and the Wild Masks, you journey through the Crystal Islands in 90s classics platformer style. Play as Kaze and save your friend Hogo from a curse that spread chaos around the islands. Face enraged living vegetables by invoking the powers of the Wild Masks. Pounce ferociously like a tiger, soar through the sky like an eagle, sprint fiercely like a lizard, and rule the sea like a shark.

Key Features:

Unleash the skills of the wild masks to get powers from the tiger, eagle, lizard and shark.

Uncover the secrets of the Crystal Islands in 30-plus levels with over 50 bonus levels.

Relive your childhood memories of classic platformers with high quality frame by frame pixel art.

Pave your way through a satisfyingly smooth, but challenging platformer.

Refresh your ears with 25-plus tracks inspired by the musical themes of the 16-bit era.

