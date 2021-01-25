Check Out 18 Minutes of The Medium Gameplay Running in 4K on an Xbox Series X - News

Bloober Team will be launching its next game, the third-person psychological horror The Medium, later this week. IGN ahead of its release has posted a video showcasing the first 18 minutes of the game running on an Xbox Series X in 4K resolution.

The Medium will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on January 28, 2021.

