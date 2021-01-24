Switch vs 3DS Sales Comparison - Switch Passes Lifetime 3DS Sales in December 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS.

Switch Vs. 3DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 3,735,452 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 19,375,246 - Switch

Total Lead: 28,395,562 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 76,989,289

3DS Total Sales: 48,593,727

December 2020 is the 46th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 3.74 million units when compared to the 3DS during the same timeframe and by 19.38 million units in favor of the Switch in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 28.40 million units.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. This does mean the holidays for the two platforms do lineup.

The 46th month for the Nintendo Switch is December 2020 and for the Nintendo 3DS it is December 2014. The Switch has sold 76.99 million units, while the 3DS sold 48.59 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.91 million units to date. The Nintendo Switch has officially outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS and is ahead by 1.08 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

