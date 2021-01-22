Journey to the Savage Planet Launches January 28 for Steam - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios announced the first-person adventure and exploration game, Journey to the Savage Planet, will launch for PC via Steam on January 28. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

View the Steam announcement trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:



Onward to adventure!

Welcome to the Pioneer Program! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace—the fourth best interstellar space exploration company—your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!

Key Features:

Play With a Friend – Play solo or online with a friend. If you have one.

– Play solo or online with a friend. If you have one. Explore and Catalog the Flora and Fauna – From strange spherical birds to hallucinogenic plants to ‘festering alien orifices.’ Try not to die.

– From strange spherical birds to hallucinogenic plants to ‘festering alien orifices.’ Try not to die. No Expense Spared* – You get some cool tools for free, like a laser pistol, rocket booster pack, and “probe,” but if you need something you have a slick 3D printer can turn space trash into sweet items.

– You get some cool tools for free, like a laser pistol, rocket booster pack, and “probe,” but if you need something you have a slick 3D printer can turn space trash into sweet items. Are You Alone? – Bonus mysteries! Complete your survey of the planet to find out. You’ll know you’re on the road to completion when you’ve heard the words “cucumber sh*twater” and found the “festering butthole.”

*Most expenses spared.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles