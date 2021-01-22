By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Most Downloaded Game on Switch in Japan in 2020

by William D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 117 Views

Nintendo's Animal Crossing series has been popular, but the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020 on the Nintendo Switch sent the series to the next level in popularity with it consistently topping sales charts worldwide. 

Nintendo has released its list of the top 30 most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2020, and unsurprisingly Animal Crossing: New Horizons was number one. 

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics was the second most downloaded game, followed by Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! in third, Human: Fall Flat in fourth, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in fifth.

Here is the complete top 30 list:

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  3. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
  4. Human: Fall Flat
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Splatoon 2
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  9. Minecraft
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  11. Pikmin 3 Deluxe
  12. Overcooked 2
  13. Among Us
  14. Pokemon Sword
  15. Together! The Battle Cats
  16. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  17. Minecraft Dungeons
  18. Ni no Kuni
  19. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  20. NBA 2K20
  21. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
  22. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020
  23. Super Mario Party
  24. Undertale
  25. Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition
  26. Paper Mario: The Origami King
  27. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  28. Final Fantasy 7
  29. Pokemon Shield
  30. Fitness Boxing

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


