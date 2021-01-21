Switch Best-Seller as PS5 and XS Stock Remains Low - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 3-9 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,028 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 455,708 units sold for the week ending January 9, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 77.44 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 149,872 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 93,758 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2.73 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 69,310 units, the Xbox One sold 24,656 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,417 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 131,710 units (40.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 105,553 units (-60.4%), the Xbox One is down 16,632 units (-40.3%), and the 3DS is down 18,768 units (-93.0%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 455,708 (77,444,997)
- PlayStation 5 - 149,872 (4,817,901)
- Xbox Series X|S - 93,758 (2,725,781)
- PlayStation 4 - 69,310 (114,900,684)
- Xbox One - 24,656 (49,459,800)
- 3DS - 1,417 (75,910,724)
- Switch - 115,799
- PlayStation 5 - 81,039
- Xbox Series X|S - 67,517
- PlayStation 4 - 18,423
- Xbox One - 16,172
- 3DS - 419
- Nintendo Switch - 95,441
- PlayStation 5 - 48,330
- PlayStation 4 - 36,630
- Xbox Series X|S - 22,293
- Xbox One - 6,688
- 3DS - 383
- Switch - 224,871
- PlayStation 5 - 15,531
- PlayStation 4 - 12,825
- Xbox Series X|S - 1,576
- Xbox One - 893
- 3DS - 588
- Switch - 19,597
- PlayStation 5 - 4,972
- Xbox Series X|S - 2,372
- PlayStation 4 - 1,432
- Xbox One - 903
- 3DS - 27
Nintendo Switch is up a whooping 40.7% compared to last year. That's a declaration of war for 2021 (compared to 2020)!
Yeah. This is quite a surprise. One week isn't enough for a trend, but, if this keeps up, Nintendo is going to have a 30+ million year.
And they actually have some games coming out for switch in the first few months instead of nothing until March.
And considering that Asia makes about 50% of the total sales, I'm wondering if the console ain't actually undertracked here...
I think Japan is still in their holiday season for some of this week. It's usually NA and Japan both at a little over 1/3 each with Europe getting the rest.
It's clear both Sony and Microsoft's production capabilities have been impacted by Covid. At this point there's no denying it.
Because the chips the new consoles use (and Switch doesn't) are crazy rare right now and prices have gone up. Not to mention that transportation has gone to shit and obviously it's much more complicated to transport a huge-ass console like the PS5 or not he Series X than a small Switch. I don't know what's so difficult to understand.
Not to mention that production lines for Switch have existed for almost 4 years now, obviously it takes time to adapt that to the production o new consoles.
Yes, but if Covid was the main reason, Nintendo wouldn't have been able to ship as many consoles as they did either.
I think it has more to do with the current chip shortages. Nintendo's reliance on older production process means they dodged a bullet here, because chips from smaller processes are missing left, right and center.
Ford for instance had to halt their car production for one month in some factories in Europe because they can't get the chips they need for the onboard computer, smart assistance systems and the like (modern cars have 50-200 chips installed depending on the model). Also just look how hard it is to find a GPU these days...
So in other words, the factories are probably waiting for the CPUs to finish the consoles in production, and with the current shortages, that's just a trickle...