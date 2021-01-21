Switch Best-Seller as PS5 and XS Stock Remains Low - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 3-9 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 455,708 units sold for the week ending January 9, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 77.44 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 149,872 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.82 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 93,758 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2.73 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 69,310 units, the Xbox One sold 24,656 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,417 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 131,710 units (40.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down 105,553 units (-60.4%), the Xbox One is down 16,632 units (-40.3%), and the 3DS is down 18,768 units (-93.0%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 455,708 ( 77,444,997 ) PlayStation 5 - 149,872 ( 4,817,901 ) Xbox Series X|S - 93,758 ( 2,725,781 ) PlayStation 4 - 69,310 ( 114,900,684 ) Xbox One - 24,656 ( 49,459,800 ) 3DS - 1,417 ( 75,910,724 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 115,799 PlayStation 5 - 81,039 Xbox Series X|S - 67,517 PlayStation 4 - 18,423 Xbox One - 16,172 3DS - 419

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 95,441 PlayStation 5 - 48,330 PlayStation 4 - 36,630 Xbox Series X|S - 22,293 Xbox One - 6,688 3DS - 383 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 224,871 PlayStation 5 - 15,531 PlayStation 4 - 12,825 Xbox Series X|S - 1,576 Xbox One - 893 3DS - 588

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 19,597 PlayStation 5 - 4,972 Xbox Series X|S - 2,372 PlayStation 4 - 1,432 Xbox One - 903 3DS - 27

