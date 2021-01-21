Hitman III on Xbox Series X Runs at Native 4K, 1800p on PS5 - News

IO Interactive released Hitman III and Digital Foundry has released its technical analysis of the game, which includes a deep dive into the game running on the next-generation consoles.

Hitman III performs the best on the Xbox Series X|S with it running at native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, while on the PlayStation 4 it runs at 1800p at 60 FPS. On the lower-end next-generation console, the Xbox Series S, the game unsurprisingly runs at 1080p, but also runs at 60 FPS.

The one exception from a steady 60 FPS is on Xbox consoles it could dip to between 50 and 60 FPS on the Mendoza mission set in Argentina in a field towards the outskirts of the level.

On the last-generation consoles it runs at a capped 30 FPS, with the exception of the PlayStation 4 Pro, which offers a 1080p at 60 "frame interpolated" option. On the Xbox One X it runs at 1440p.

"But really, where it truly matters, Hitman 3 delivers on all next-gen systems - principally via a commitment to 60 frames per second gaming," reads the Digital Foundry analysis. "In previous Hitman titles on consoles, IO offered users a choice: the ability to play with a 30fps cap, or alternatively to allow frame-rate to run unlocked. On top of that, the enhanced consoles offered both quality and performance modes, with various resolutions. Hitman 3 dispenses with all of this, delivering a flat 60fps performance level on all systems and with no need to choose between quality and performance modes. This time around, last-gen systems are pegged to 30fps instead, with the curious exception of PS4 Pro, which also offers what IO describes as a 1080p60 'frame interpolated' option.

"We'll go into specifics on performance in due course, but suffice to say, IO's gambit pays off as all three systems barely waver from a 60fps lock from start to finish, but how they deliver this varies according to the host system. Starting at the top, Xbox Series X runs the game at native 4K resolution (incidentally doubling frame-rate and increasing pixel count over Xbox One X's 1440p). Just beneath this sits PlayStation 5, running at 1800p. Meanwhile, Xbox Series S aims for the same 60fps target, but this time the GPU is tasked with running the game at 1080p resolution. There's no dynamic resolution scaling from what we can see, but there is a smart pass of TAA anti-aliasing on all systems."

