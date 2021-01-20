Gabe Newell: Valve Has Unannounced Games in Development - News

Valve Co-Founder Gabe Newell in an interview with 1 News spoke about a variety of things, including that Valve has unannounced games in development.

"We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing — it's fun to ship games," said Newell.

"[Half-Life: Alyx] was great — to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that."

He was also asked about Half-Life 3 and don't get your hopes up on the game anytime soon as he has no desire to talk about it.

"I've successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions. Then we'll move on to a new set of questions," he said.

"The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions."

