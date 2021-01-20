Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood Launches February 10 in Early Access - News

Publisher Headup Games and The Coma series developer Devespresso Games announced the fantasy puzzle adventure game, Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 10.

The game will launch with four chapters, while the final chapter with multiple endings will release in March alongside the full release of the game.

Featuring Devespresso’s signature manhwa-style with hand-illustrated graphics by Minho Kim and a non-linear story written by T.L. Riven, Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood is a puzzle adventure set within a vibrant Oz-esque fantasy world. The game features a recurring time loop (think Groundhog Day) with unique branching story paths.

Scarlet, the protagonist and a diva in the making, awakes in the realm of Glome after being flung over by a rogue tornado. She discovers an electrifying world brimming with magic, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture. Her strange journey begins when she takes up the mantle of the Red Witch and leads a troupe of Munchkins through the forbidden Wicked Wood. In a world full of riddles and wonders, she encounters witches, a tin knight, talking beasts, monsters, and many fearsome creatures to overcome.

The fledgling witch soon discovers a Recursion Hex has her reliving the same day. However, each death presents new opportunities to branch the adventure in exciting new ways. Ultimately, her decisions lead to multiple endings. In the deep wood, where a bad hungry wolf roams and a wicked witch casts her evil spells, Scarlet must rely on her wits and a cute fox, acting as her pathfinder, to overcome the disasters that await her at every turn.

The only way to get through the wood is by solving puzzles that require logic, or by finding clues that are scattered across the wood, in the shapes of items, conversation with the NPCs, writings on the walls, and much more.

