Sumo Digital Hiring For 2 Unannounced Games

British video game developer Sumo Digital, who recently released Sackboy: A Big Adventure for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, is currently hiring for two unannounced games.

One of the unannounced games is based on an "established AAA open-world action franchise." The game is from a "well-established IP" that has multiple releases. The other game is a third-person multiplayer-based shooter, however, the size of the game is not known.

Sumo Digital was founded in 2003 by four former members of Infogrames Studios and now has around 1,000 employees. Games they have worked on include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, LittleBigPlanet 3, Team Sonic Racing, Crackdown 3, and many more.

If you are interested here is the Sumo Digital careers page.

Project #1:

"We are looking for a passionate Senior Game Designer to work on the next game in an established AAA open-world action franchise." Further described as "a well established IP" applicants are to help "grow the universe of a multi-title franchise". Help is needed



2/7 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 19, 2021

Project #2:

"We have an extraordinary opportunity for an experienced Lighting Artist to join an experienced team currently working on an unannounced 3rd person multiplayer action title." Further descibed as an "exciting new multiplayer high-profile shooter IP franchise".



4/7 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 19, 2021

"..and a strong understanding of modern gaming trends; particularly in the PvP shooter genre." Sumo Digital is mostly known for developing games for major publishers like Crackdown 3 and Forza Horizon 2 (X360 version) for Microsoft, Team Sonic Racing for SEGA



6/7 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 19, 2021

and the recent Sackboy: A Big Adventure for Sony. They also develop and publish their own titles like Snake Pass.



Source:https://t.co/d8sl1J1Nro — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 19, 2021

