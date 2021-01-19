By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sumo Digital Hiring For 2 Unannounced Games

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 287 Views

British video game developer Sumo Digital, who recently released Sackboy: A Big Adventure for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, is currently hiring for two unannounced games. 

One of the unannounced games is based on an "established AAA open-world action franchise." The game is from a "well-established IP" that has multiple releases. The other game is a  third-person multiplayer-based shooter, however, the size of the game is not known. 

Sumo Digital was founded in 2003 by four former members of Infogrames Studios and now has around 1,000 employees. Games they have worked on include Sackboy: A Big Adventure, LittleBigPlanet 3, Team Sonic Racing, Crackdown 3, and many more.

If you are interested here is the Sumo Digital careers page.

