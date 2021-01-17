CD Projekt RED is an 'Acquisition Candidate' Following Cyberpunk 2077 Issues, Says DFC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 984 Views
After many years of waiting CD Projekt RED launched Cyberpunk 2077 in December. The game was nearly unplayable on last-generation consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and stock prices for the company quickly dropped.
Research firm DFC Intelligence in an analysis says that following the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 the company is now an "acquisition candidate."
"CD Projekt stock dropped 50% in December," said DFC Intelligence. "This is unacceptable for a company launching a flagship, defining product. A larger public company would have been able to avoid this with basic public relations and marketing.
"The irony is that while CD Projekt’s reputation has been stained, Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to still be a huge long-term success. The bugs should eventually be fixed, and many consumers are still interested. There will be opportunities to rerelease the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.
"Unfortunately, CD Projekt’s reputation has been tarnished. The company now becomes one to watch as an acquisition candidate. This was clearly the case where the marketing and publishing of a larger company would have worked wonders.
"Prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft was frequently mentioned as a potential purchaser of CD Projekt. However, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in September 2020 so they may not be in a rush to do another big acquisition.
"An acquisition of CD Projekt would be a risky bet. Even as the stock has fallen, CD Projekt is valued about the same as ZeniMax or French publisher Ubisoft. However, there could be several company’s willing to take that risk."
Cyberpunk 2077 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Next-generation versions of the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Cyberpunk 2077 is going to hurt the company a lot, which makes me worried for GOG. If Projekt Red ever gets bought out, that will go with them, and it's one of the few places to buy games without DRM strings attached.
It depends on how much honestly, anything more than 2 billion is a massive big stretch.
I'm doubtful. Even though their stock value tanked due to the controversy, they were massively overvalued to begin with, and even now their market cap is still around $5b I think. That is only $2b less than MS paid for all of Zenimax, an acquisition that included 7 AAA studios (plus a few more AAA teams within those studios), several more smaller studios/teams, and several big IP's (Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Dishonored, and more).
CD Projekt by comparison is just 2 AAA teams and a handful of smaller teams, no owned IP's (Witcher and Cyberpunk are licensed), and a 3rd place digital store that is way behind Steam and Epic Store in marketshare, buying CD Projekt just isn't good value for your money unless the stock continues dropping, but right now it's fairly stable with some signs of a partial recovery.
Hell no... I don't care how much you hate Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR is still important as an independent company, sometimes going against the more predatory industry ideas. It would die as a subsidiary of Activision, Microsoft or whatever.
Microsoft lurkin' around somewhere...
I doubt that. They already have a TON of RPG producing studios now. Why purchase a studio that exclusively (as of now) makes games in genres redundant with what your studios are already working on? The Outer Worlds and Fallout both are futuristic-gone-wrong settings, and Elder Scrolls/Avowed are ancient/middle aged settings.
Far more sensible for another company to buy them up than Microsoft. Perhaps Sony should, since MS will basically have a monopoly on Western RPG's before too long.
Fair enough. CDPR does make RPGs which fits Microsoft's style. Witcher 4 exclusive to Xbox and PC would be crazy. Microsoft doesn't have to buy CDPR but they're worth a trillion dollars. Money ain't much to them lol. Now CDPR under Sony's umbrella would be interesting but Sony doesn't need them. If Sony is going to make an insane acquisition which Mr. Jim Ryan hints at, I'd like it to be on the level of say ... a SEGA. Now that would shake up the industry on the levels of Microsoft purchasing ZeniMax. SEGA would give Sony a huge push in Japan as well...
I don't know, they might not buy it for their games, but they do still own GOG. They might be interested in strengthening their position within the PC market by purchasing that, even if it's not the biggest online distributor out there. And it's not like Microsoft is short on money to spend on the long game...