CD Projekt RED is an 'Acquisition Candidate' Following Cyberpunk 2077 Issues, Says DFC

After many years of waiting CD Projekt RED launched Cyberpunk 2077 in December. The game was nearly unplayable on last-generation consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and stock prices for the company quickly dropped.

Research firm DFC Intelligence in an analysis says that following the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 the company is now an "acquisition candidate."

"CD Projekt stock dropped 50% in December," said DFC Intelligence. "This is unacceptable for a company launching a flagship, defining product. A larger public company would have been able to avoid this with basic public relations and marketing.

"The irony is that while CD Projekt’s reputation has been stained, Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to still be a huge long-term success. The bugs should eventually be fixed, and many consumers are still interested. There will be opportunities to rerelease the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

"Unfortunately, CD Projekt’s reputation has been tarnished. The company now becomes one to watch as an acquisition candidate. This was clearly the case where the marketing and publishing of a larger company would have worked wonders.

"Prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft was frequently mentioned as a potential purchaser of CD Projekt. However, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in September 2020 so they may not be in a rush to do another big acquisition.

"An acquisition of CD Projekt would be a risky bet. Even as the stock has fallen, CD Projekt is valued about the same as ZeniMax or French publisher Ubisoft. However, there could be several company’s willing to take that risk."

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Next-generation versions of the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021.

