The Pedestrian Launches January 29 for PS5 and PS4, Later for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch - News

/ 672 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer, The Pedestrian, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on January 29, announced the developer via Twitter. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer. You are The Pedestrian! Enter into a dynamic 3D world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles.

You play by rearranging and reconnecting public signs in order to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles