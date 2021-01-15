Samurai Shodown Launches March 16 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer SNK announced Samurai Shodown will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on March 16. It will support Smart Delivery for owners of the Xbox One, which means they can get the next-generation version for free.

"Samurai Shodown on the Xbox Series X and S is stellar because of a couple features," Samurai Shodown director Hayato Konya said. "First, you have the high specs which allow for 120 frames per second gameplay! The game traditionally ran at 60 frames per second, but now it runs at twice the frames for even smoother gameplay! Pick up Samurai Shodown today for an experience you need to feel to believe!"

"Of course, Samurai Shodown is also Smart Delivery enabled! That means if you bought it for Xbox One, then you also have it on the Xbox Series X and S! All your downloadable content and save data can also be transferred, so don’t worry about upgrading!

"In addition to the digital version, we also have a physical edition launching in both Europe and North America. The physical version includes characters Rimuru, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu from Season Pass 1. There are five downloadable content characters included in total, so don’t miss out on this great value! Season Pass 3 will go live alongside the Xbox Series X and S launch, and includes an update to the game with balance changes."

Samurai Shodown is available now for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Stadia.

