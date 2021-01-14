Resident Evil Showcase Set for January 21, Feature First Resident Evil Village Gameplay - News

Capcom announced it will host a Resident Evil Showcase on January 21 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. A new trailer and the first gameplay for Resident Evil Village will be showcased during the event. You can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

Resident Evil Village will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2021.

