Squadron 51 is a Shoot 'Em Up, Launches in 2021 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Assemble Entertainment, China-based publishing partner Whisper Games, and Brazil-based developer Loomiarts announced the shoot 'em up, Squadron 51, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021.

"We’re huge fans of classic sci-fi horror and we jumped at the opportunity to co-publish Squadron 51 with our partner WhisperGames,” said Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek.

"Squadron 51 has found a loving home among Assemble Entertainment’s other award-winning titles known for their charming eccentricity. Fans of all genres will appreciate this delightfully original shoot ’em up."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Warning! Extraterrestrials from outer space have arrived on our planet, bringing promises of a bright new future for the earthlings. However, this otherworldly partnership soon reveals a darker side as the VEGA Corporation, the alien enterprise led by the hideous Director Zarog, is imposing its predatory politics on the human race. In the midst of this oppression, the rebel group Squadron 51 rises as a response against the violent acts committed by these vile beings. Will the brave pilots of Squadron 51 and their aircraft stand a chance against Zarog’s diabolic fleet of flying saucers?

Key Features:

SHMUP Yeah! – Enjoy classic shoot-’em-up gameplay with four unique aircraft that can be customized with special weapons.

– Enjoy classic shoot-’em-up gameplay with four unique aircraft that can be customized with special weapons. Cinematic Experience – Marvelous black-and-white aesthetics, live-action FMV sequences, and dubbed voices will tell the story of the battle between Squadron 51 and Director Zarog’s alien fleet.

– Marvelous black-and-white aesthetics, live-action FMV sequences, and dubbed voices will tell the story of the battle between Squadron 51 and Director Zarog’s alien fleet. 11 Ways to Save the World – Fight against enemy ships and bosses in 11 different environments – snowy mountains, forests, cityscapes, and more.

– Fight against enemy ships and bosses in 11 different environments – snowy mountains, forests, cityscapes, and more. Rookie Pilots Supported – Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran flying ace, Squadron 51 supports dynamic difficulty that allows every pilot to enjoy the alien extermination.

– Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran flying ace, Squadron 51 supports dynamic difficulty that allows every pilot to enjoy the alien extermination. Ducks Fly Together! – Fighting an alien horde is more fun with a squadmate! A second player can enter a level at any time — earn points with a co-op player and unlock together new special weapons and upgrades.

