Lucasfilm Games Partners With Ubisoft and Massive on New Open-World Star Wars Game - News

/ 457 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Lucasfilm Games have announced a new partnership with publisher Ubisoft and The Division developer Massive Entertainment on a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. Ubisoft's Massive studio will be developing the game.

Massive is still early on in developing the game and is hiring for the project, according to Wired. The director of The Division 2 and The Crew Julian Gerighty will be the creative director of the game.

"The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium," said Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot. "Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added, "As we look to the next 50 years of Lucasfilm, we look forward to continuing the wonderful legacy in games, which has introduced so many memorable characters and stories.

"These new collaborations will allow the Lucasfilm Games team to pursue fresh and exciting directions in the storytelling of Star Wars and Indiana Jones in imaginative and different ways than those explored by our films."

This is the first major Star Wars game not developed by Electronic Arts to be announced in about eight years. Disney plans to continue its partnership with EA in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles