Dead Cells Fatal Falls DLC Launches January 26 - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire announced the Fatal Falls DLC for Dead Cells will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26 for $4.99 / €4.99.

View the Fatal Falls DLC gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Fatal Falls DLC:

The Fatal Falls downloadable content introduces a significant amount of new content for fans including two new mid-game biomes, a killer new boss and a slew of new weapons and items. The gameplay reveal trailer released today showcases new biomes The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores as well as a cranky new boss—The Scarecrow, who existing fans may recognize as the Royal Gardener gone wrong with Malaise.

The two new biomes are parallels to the “Stilt Village,” “Clock Tower,” and “Time Keeper” areas and are intended as alternate paths to spice up your mid-game runs. Along the new paths fans can expect to encounter a homicidal pet sword (why not?) and new slightly psychotic enemies like the Myopic Crow, the Clumsy Swordsman, the Compulsive Gravedigger and a lot more (eight total) culminating with the final boss, The Scarecrow (might want to keep an eye on those exploding mushrooms when you encounter him).

And what’s an update without new weapons? “Fatal Falls'” new maniacal sword (did we mention it flies?) is designed to bring Brutality players a real counterpart to the Great Owl and Mushroom Boi. Scythes, undoubtedly one of the more iconic weapons in existence, have also been added—they are attracted to enemies and will follow you around a bit. Seven new weapons in total have arrived: Lightning Rods, Ferryman’s Lantern, Scarecrow’s Sickles, Iron Staff, Snake Fangs, Serenade and Cocoon. Each one will help you in different areas of the two new biomes. And because we want you to feel good AND look good, a total of 10 new outfits have also been added to the update.

Pre-Order Bundles

To celebrate the downloadable content release, the developers have also launched pre-orders on a newly announced bundle and slashed prices across all platforms starting in late January (dates vary slightly per platform, so fans should check their preferred platform shop starting January 26 for details on the 10-plus day discount period).

A 33 percent-off pre-order discount is now live for the newest bundle, “Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle” for fans on Switch ($19.99 / €19.99). The sweet af bundle will also be on sale for 33 percent-off across all platforms starting January 26 (sale dates will vary slightly per platform) for $19.99 / €19.99. Bundle content includes all previous 20 free game updates plus the two paid downloadable contents, “The Bad Seed” and “Fatal Falls” (regularly priced $4.99 / €4.99 each).

For interested newcomers and veterans of Dead Cells, the developers also announced several additional discounts starting January 26 into mid-February. Specific dates for these deals will vary slightly per platform so make sure you check your preferred digital platform for the precise details:

First-ever 50 percent-off the base game ($12.49 / €12.49) is a superwicked deal for fans interested in checking it out for the first time.

33 percent-off “Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle” ($19.99 / €19.99) for those looking to go all the way.

30 percent-off “The Bad Seed” downloadable content—never discounted before ($3.49 / €3.49).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles