Project Athia, Ghostwire, Kena, and More PS5 Titles Release Windows Revealed

Sony during its CES 2021 press conference had a new trailer for the PlayStation 5 showcasing a number of titles, as well as revealing the release windows for several upcoming PS5 exclusives.

The list of games with a release window includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits for March 2021, Ghostwire: Tokyo for October 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for 2021, and many more.

Check out the complete release window schedule below:

Hitman III – January 2021

Returnal – March 19, 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – March 2021

Solar Ash – June 2021

Little Devil Inside – July 2021

Ghostwire: Tokyo – October 2021

Stray – October 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 2021

Horizon Forbidden West – 2021

Project Athia – January 2022

Pragmata – 2023

