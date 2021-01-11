Project Athia, Ghostwire, Kena, and More PS5 Titles Release Windows Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 709 Views
Sony during its CES 2021 press conference had a new trailer for the PlayStation 5 showcasing a number of titles, as well as revealing the release windows for several upcoming PS5 exclusives.
The list of games with a release window includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits for March 2021, Ghostwire: Tokyo for October 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for 2021, and many more.
Check out the complete release window schedule below:
- Hitman III – January 2021
- Returnal – March 19, 2021
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – March 2021
- Solar Ash – June 2021
- Little Devil Inside – July 2021
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – October 2021
- Stray – October 2021
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 2021
- Horizon Forbidden West – 2021
- Project Athia – January 2022
- Pragmata – 2023
Athia looked earlier development to me than FF16 did. If Athia is January 2022 it seems to suggest that FF16 is 2021.
No mention of God of War. Probably already pushed to next year.
The trailer didn’t have any footage of God of War so they didn’t mention a release window. Any game they showed at the trailer (except for games that are already out) got a release window or date at the end