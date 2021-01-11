Monster Tale Launches for 'Modern Game Platforms" in 2021 - News

Publisher Majesco Entertainment and developer DreamRift announced the Nintendo DS title, Monster Tale, will launch on "modern game platforms" in 2021.

No other information on the game coming to current platforms was announced.

Here is an overview of the Nintendo DS game:

Players in Monster Tale experience a seamless blend of classic gameplay styles of puzzle-platformers, Metroidvania, and pet management as they seek to rid the fantastic Monster World of the evil ragtag group the Kid-Kings. Working together Ellie and Chomp must learn new skills in order to return the world to the rightful hands of the monsters and help Ellie return home.

Monster Tale features a beautifully crafted world of 2D pixel artwork reminiscent of classic 90’s titles. As players explore the world as Ellie, they’ll unlock new abilities for her to use to overcome the obstacles she faces. They’ll also help to train her monster companion Chomp so that he can evolve and aid Ellie in their adventures.

