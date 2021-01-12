Best RPG of 2020 - Article

posted 10 hours ago

RPG gamers had a lot to look forward to in 2020 as long-awaited games were finally released. In fact, we may very well never see a year like this again, where so many games from the RPG genre at last got into the hands of gamers who had waited eagerly for years - even over a decade in some cases - for them to come out.

Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April, a whole 23 years after the original first found a spot in the hearts of gamers everywhere. In July, Paper Mario: The Origami King released with a new and unique combat system. November saw the release of Demon's Souls as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and showed us why the original launched a sub-genre of games that thrives today. And December saw the controversial launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and those with capable hardware were transported to an authentic cyberpunk city of the future.

The Shortlist:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Demon's Souls

Cyberpunk 2077

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Runner-up: Demon's Souls

Over two decades after the original game that arguably made the original PlayStation a must-have console, Square Enix was back at it again with Final Fantasy VII Remake. This time the company helped send the PlayStation 4 off as Sony's primary console in resounding fashion. With a revamped and exciting combat system, new and fleshed out story beats, and iconic characters that stand the test of time, Final Fantasy VII Remake is VGChartz's Best RPG of 2020.

