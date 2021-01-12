Best RPG of 2020 - ArticleChinh Tran , posted 10 hours ago / 1,093 Views
RPG gamers had a lot to look forward to in 2020 as long-awaited games were finally released. In fact, we may very well never see a year like this again, where so many games from the RPG genre at last got into the hands of gamers who had waited eagerly for years - even over a decade in some cases - for them to come out.
Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April, a whole 23 years after the original first found a spot in the hearts of gamers everywhere. In July, Paper Mario: The Origami King released with a new and unique combat system. November saw the release of Demon's Souls as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and showed us why the original launched a sub-genre of games that thrives today. And December saw the controversial launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and those with capable hardware were transported to an authentic cyberpunk city of the future.
The Shortlist:
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Demon's Souls
Cyberpunk 2077
The Winner:
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Runner-up: Demon's Souls
Over two decades after the original game that arguably made the original PlayStation a must-have console, Square Enix was back at it again with Final Fantasy VII Remake. This time the company helped send the PlayStation 4 off as Sony's primary console in resounding fashion. With a revamped and exciting combat system, new and fleshed out story beats, and iconic characters that stand the test of time, Final Fantasy VII Remake is VGChartz's Best RPG of 2020.
More Articles
Gotta say I'm really not a fan of remakes/remasters winning GOTY awards. So to have the top 2 both be remakes/remasters? eww
On other websites you could vote for Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest XI, because they were released on new platforms :-) Both belong to my Top 5 RPGs of all time. But GOTY should only be new and complete games. Imo it's still questionable if FF VII R (Part 1) is a complete game.
No love for Cyberpunk eh? No matter, it’s my personal GOTY and that is all that matters to me. Congrats to FF7R though, watched a let’s play of it which was great, and looking forward to playing it myself once it finally comes to Xbox (hopefully with Series X enhancements).
Even if 2077 was in top shape, it would have easily gone to VII remake, because part 1?
Makes me wonder if part 2 will be out in the next year or two and easily win that. I don't think games split into any kin of parts should win GOTY, mostly because we know it's an incomplete game (non bug wise)
Pathetic a broken ass game like CP2077 makes it and not a masterpiece like Xenoblade
FFVII Remake is great, though nothing will top the original. But if we were counting straight remakes/remasters, Xenoblade Chronicles wins.
The remake is better in every way