Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Tops the Australian Charts in Final Week of 2020 - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 2, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in third place, FIFA 21 is in fourth place, and Just Dance 2021 is in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 Just Dance 2021 NBA 2K21 Immortals: Fenyx Rising Animal Crossing: New Horizons Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

