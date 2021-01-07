More Final Fantasy Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 - News

Microsoft and Square Enix announced in November 2019 at X019 that the Final Fantasy franchise would be coming to Xbox Game Pass. So far Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, Final Fantasy 9, and Final Fantasy 15 have been added to Xbox Game Pass.

A Microsoft spokesperson speaking with TrueAchievements says more games in the Final Fantasy franchise will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 with specific announcements coming in the future.

"As we announced at X019, we are excited to bring the Final Fantasy franchise to gamers with Xbox Game Pass," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "We have done so throughout 2020 and will continue to do so in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to announcing specific launch dates for more Final Fantasy titles in the future."

Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII have been confirmed coming to Xbox Game, but have yet to release on the service.

