The Sinking City Returning to Digital Store Fronts

Following a dispute between publisher Nacon and developer Frogwares The Sinking City was pulled from digital store fronts, such as the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Nacon has released a statement on the ongoing lawsuit and the French courts have issued their first ruling. They ruled in favour of Nacon and Frogwares did terminate their contract with Nacon unlawfully.

The Sinking City is now available once again on the Microsoft Store for the Xbox One and will return soon on the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam at a later date.

Read the full statement below:

A dispute between NACON and Frogwares on the interpretation of the publishing contract for the video game “The Sinking City” is still pending before the French courts for several months. For the sake of transparency, Nacon wishes to inform its partners and customers that a first enforceable decision was rendered by the Paris Court of Appeal on October 28, 2020.

The Court ruled that Frogwares had terminated the contract in a “manifestly unlawful” manner and, as a result, ordered, as a “precautionary measure, the continuation of the contract (…) until its term or until a decision is made on the breach of this contract and ordered Frogwares Ireland to refrain from any action on the breach of this contract and ordered Frogwares Ireland to refrain from any action that impedes this continuation (…)”.

Confirmed in its expectations by this decision and regardless of the time needed to resolve this dispute definitively, NACON is continuing its action in defense of its rights and has proceeded with the execution of this court decision by asking platforms and sites to put The Sinking City game back online so that no one is held hostage to this situation. It is however specified that insofar as some of the game’s online stakes depend on the goodwill of Frogwares to perform, their absence cannot be attributed to NACON.

As of today, The Sinking City is available again for sale on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One. The game will return on Steam (PC) and PlayStation Store (PS4) at a later date.

