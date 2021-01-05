Sony Ends PS4 Production in Japan Except for One Model - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 913 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it has ended production of the PlayStation 4 in Japan, except for one model. All PlayStation 4 slim (CUH-2000 series) models except one, and all PlayStation 4 Pro (CUH-7000 series) models will no longer be produced in Japan.
The standard Jet Black 500 GB PlayStation 4 Slim model will remain in production and sold in Japan.
The plan for Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia is to use the freed-up production lines to manufacture more PlayStation 5 consoles, which continues to be in short supply.
Thanks, Gematsu and GAME Watch.
No problem, they still make other PS4 models in other locations and yes it is good that more PS5 lines is being available.
And Sony has offically spoken. This move makes sense to do in Japan. Keep PS4 production in Europe and North America and free up production in Japan for more PS5 manufacturing. Good buisness move Sony.
i think its going to be worldwide soon,
they will stop other models except for the slim!
One way or another, either Pro had to go or get a substantial enough price drop to take PS4's place, pushing PS4 out. This move truly makes the most sense if SNY really wants to push people into next gen, and at a convenient time early on while PS5 is already in high demand, on top of a lockdown.
Yeah, that was expected. But the reality is many 8th gen units won't be sold at their current prices so its unlikely they will produce many.