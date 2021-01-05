Sony Ends PS4 Production in Japan Except for One Model - News

/ 913 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced it has ended production of the PlayStation 4 in Japan, except for one model. All PlayStation 4 slim (CUH-2000 series) models except one, and all PlayStation 4 Pro (CUH-7000 series) models will no longer be produced in Japan.

The standard Jet Black 500 GB PlayStation 4 Slim model will remain in production and sold in Japan.

The plan for Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia is to use the freed-up production lines to manufacture more PlayStation 5 consoles, which continues to be in short supply.

Thanks, Gematsu and GAME Watch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles