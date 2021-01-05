Killer Queen Black Xbox Game Pass Release Delayed to Q1 2021 - News

Developer Liquid Bit was set to release Killer Queen Black on Xbox Game Pass on January 5, however, the team has decided to delay the game to a general Q1 2021 release window.

The developer has delayed the game due to their commitment to quality as they want to "deliver an exceptional experience across platforms and with our new Xbox players."

It is our commitment to quality that has put a hiccup in our release date for Xbox.



While we won’t be available on Game Pass for the original release date of Jan 5th, we will be out in Q1 2021 to deliver an exceptional experience across platforms and with our new Xbox players. pic.twitter.com/31pZBLW4x6 — Killer Queen Black (@killerqueenblk) January 4, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let’s you fight for your hive with three ways to win. Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy's queen?



Attack, fly, and stay alive. If you are playing queen, you’ll want to protect your hive and your workers. The responsibilities don’t stop there, having a strategy in place will be beneficial, but you’ll also need to be fluid and keen on your opposing team’s strategy.



Want responsibilities but rather hustle than dodge death? Workers excel in adaptability which makes them essential for carrying out game-winning objectives. Initially defenseless, workers collect berries and head to the hive, however, they can also boost their speed and become soldiers. These transformed workers wield maces, swords, shields, and laser rifles, to quickly become deadly aggressors.

Key Features:

Intense four on four team combat

Eight-player local and online play supported

Cross-platform multiplayer includes in-game voice chat

Tutorials to help you develop your strategy

Challenging AI opponents to test your skills

Choice of role between the queen, worker, or soldier

Five character skins to choose from

Four unique weapons to use: sword, morning star, laser, and stinger

Seven battlefields that test your strategic skills

KQBTV allows you to watch matches and learn from the pros

Killer Queen Black is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

