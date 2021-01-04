Epic Games to Move Headquarters to Cary Towne Center - News

/ 805 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Epic Games announced it has worked with Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties on an agreement to transfer ownership of the Cary Towne Center to Epic with a goal of converting the property to the new headquarters for Epic by 024. The Cary Towne Center is 980,000 square feet and 87 acres.

The property will contain office buildings and recreational spaces, with flexibility for Epic to create a campus that can be customized as Epic continues to grow.

Epic will continue to be based at its current location at Crossroads Boulevard until the new headquarters is completed. Epic has been based in Cary, North Carolina for over 20 years and will work with the Town of Cary on the development of the new headquarters and how some of the property can be used by the community.

"We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business," said Cary, NC Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development."

Managing Director at Turnbridge Equities Jason Davis added, "Epic shares our vision for transforming Cary Towne Center into a vibrant community space. This sale is further validation of our value-driven investment strategy, and the property could not be placed in better hands. After years of shifting development plans for the Center, we are thrilled the space will be utilized to its full potential and turned into something the Town and community of Cary can be proud of."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles