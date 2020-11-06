PS5 is Larger Than Xbox Series X, But It is Cooler, Says Digital Foundry - News

Digital Foundry has posted its review of Sony's next-generation console, the PlayStation 5. In the review, they say the PS5 is similar to the Xbox Series X in that the noise is not an issue. The PS5 is also larger than the Xbox Series X, however, in their testing, the console didn't run as hot as the Xbox Series X.

"Thankfully, a lot more thought has gone into the physical design of the console itself," said Digital Foundry. "Yes, it's large and unwieldy and certainly not as media cabinet friendly as prior generations. It also seems fairly clear that similar to Series X, this is a machine designed to be placed in a vertical configuration: what looks futuristic and elegant (if imposing) when upright doesn't quite work when placed on its side, requiring the stand to sit comfortably at all - a stand that all too easily slips off the console when you move it.

"It's a controversial design (as was PS4 back in the day), but it is what it is for a very specific reason - and it works. Put simply, in working with a high-power processor, heat generation (and dissipation) is a genuine issue. Microsoft's solution is a compact, dense piece of industrial design aimed at maximising airflow. Sony's alternative is sheer area: allowing heat to siphon off into a relatively gigantic cooler, expelled out of the case in several directions via a 120mm fan. The same problem is dealt with in very different ways - but crucially both of them work in delivering cool and quiet consoles.

"First of all, similar to Series X, I think that noise is basically a non-issue with PlayStation 5. Close-up to the console, you can hear the slight whir of the fan, but in living room, office or bedroom conditions, this totally disappears into the ambient noise. Fan speeds (and thus noise) also seem remarkably consistent, and even ramping up power draw as much as I could with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in photo mode - and then leaving the console alone for an hour - PlayStation 5 continued to be just as cool and quiet. The thermal photography of the system under load is literally illuminating.

"The top of the machine is essentially at room temperature, and even in the centre of the unit where the SoC lurks, the console's skin temperature is in the mid-30s Celsius. Some of the excess heat leaves the console via the vents in the centre, where temperatures rise to the mid 40s. However, the back of PlayStation 5 is the main escape route for heat - the whole rear of the unit is basically a big vent and temperatures hit around 50 Celsius max here, generally. The hottest point in the thermal photography comes in at 57 Celsius on the LAN port, but I think that's just the nature of metal conducting heat and not anything to worry about.

"All told then, job done: PlayStation 5 is larger than Xbox Series X, but it is also cooler. The key point is that the days of jet engine acoustics emanating from your Sony console are a thing of the past."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

