Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Launches December 3 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Still Running announced Morbid: The Seven Acolytes will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 3.

You are the last surviving Striver of Dibrom. Your duty, for which you have trained your whole life for, is to defeat the Seven Acolytes, accursed and powerful beings, possessed by malevolent deities called Gahars.

Experience epic bosses and a multitude of bloodthirsty encounters as you build your character.

Challenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music, are central to the world of Morbid. To overcome these obstacles you must master the combat, as well as improve your character and gear through a wealth of elements such as Quests, Perks, Runes, Upgrades, and Looting.

Explore the diverse fantasy world of Mornia abundant with deep and immersive lore.

The Gahars have bound their twisted minds to the flesh of the Seven Acolytes, for without hosts they cannot survive. You must slay the Acolytes, thus ridding the Gahars of their flesh. Succeed, and you’ll free the kingdom from the heavy yoke of their terror. Fail, and the malicious gods rule on, as the Acolytes rise anew, and madness prevails.

Ket Features:

Experience epic, brutal boss encounters and explore a diverse array of environments.

Perk leveling system with multiple ways to build your character.

Deep, immersive lore with NPCs to meet throughout the world.

Over 25 unique melee weapons, such as swords, axes, maces, spears, two-handers, as well several guns ranging from pistols, shotguns, and rifles.

Epic fully-orchestrated soundtrack comprising of 18 tracks.

Health, Stamina, and Sanity management is important as you traverse the world.

