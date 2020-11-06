Worms Rumble Cross-Play Open Beta Out Now, Full Game Launches December 1 - News

Publisher and developer Team17 announced the cross-play open beta weekend for Worms Rumble has started for the PlayStation 4 and PC and will run until November 9 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on December 1.

"All of us at Team17 have had a lot of fun trying Worms Rumble out behind closed doors, and we’re ready to rumble with other fans in the beta," Team17 producer Danny Martin said. "Whether you’re on PC or PlayStation there’s a lot to see in the beta, including dynamic maps that provide plenty of tactical options for players, not to mention cosmetics to customize your Worm and really make it your own! Get ready, because we’ll be meeting you on the battlefield."

