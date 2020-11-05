The Borderlands 3 Claptrap Xbox Series X is Real - News

posted 3 hours ago

Borderlands 3 is getting a next-generation upgrade and to celebrate this 2K Games has partnered with Xbox Pope to make the Borderlands 3 Claptrap-themed Xbox Series X a reality. Only one has been made and they will be giving fans a chance to win it soon.

🚨'IT'S HAPPENING, MINION!'🚨



To help celebrate NEXT-LEVEL MAYHEM, we've partnered with @XBOXPOPE to make the Borderlands 3 Claptrap #XboxSeriesX a reality. 🤖🎮



There's only one. And you'll have a chance to win it very soon. pic.twitter.com/5MRCf0SGsi — 2K United Kingdom (@2K_UK) November 5, 2020

The next-generation upgrade for Borderlands 3 will launch alongside the Xbox Seris X and S, and PlayStation 5. Borderlands 3 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

