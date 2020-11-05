PS5 Launch Day Sales Will be Online Only - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications senior director Sid Shuman on the PlayStation Blog announced the PlayStation 5 launch day sales will be conducted entirely through online retailers.

"In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners," said Shuman.

"No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

"Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols. Please confirm the details with your local retailer.

"A special thank you to our entire community for your continued support this year. Here’s to the next generation of gaming!"

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

