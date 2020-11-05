PS5 Launch Day Pre-Orders Sold Out in Japan - News

/ 370 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment via the PlayStation Blog in Japan announced the pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 in Japan for launch day have sold out.

"Due to the high interest and many orders from users, the release date is sold out by the reserved amount," said Sony in the PlayStation Blog post.

"While there are still concerns about the spread of coronavirus infection, we do not plan to hold events or sell PS5 at stores on the day of PS5 release in order to ensure the safety of customers, retailers, and staff. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who wish to purchase PS5. If you have purchased PS5 by advance reservation, please check the receiving method in advance and contact the store where you made the reservation for details.

"On the day of the release of PS5, we have temporarily closed the reservation because we have reached the planned number of reservations, but we expect to continue shipping PS5 in the future. For the next arrival information and sales method, please check the information of each store.

"We appreciate your continued understanding and cooperation."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles