Override 2: Super Mech League Launches December 22 for Next-Gen, Current-Gen and PC

Publisher Modus Games and developer Modus Studios Brazil announced Override 2: Super Mech League will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 22.

The standard edition will be available for $29.99 digitally. The Ultraman Deluxe Edition will be available for $39.99 digitally and physically.

View new gameplay footage of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The gigantic robot brawler is Mech-ing a super-charged comeback in Override 2: Super Mech League!

Seven years after the Xenotypes that invaded Earth have been eradicated, the giant mechs that were once the planet’s defenders are now their entertainers in global mech battle leagues. As a new pilot of these repurposed weapons of war, climb the ranks and represent your Club with a tuned-up roster of returning and new mechs, each with their own unique abilities, moves, and super-charged attacks. Override 2: Super Mech League is playable both in single player and multiplayer campaigns for up to four players locally and online in stages set all over the world.

Start as a new pilot and propel yourself through the ranks in a deep and robust Career Mode. Join Mech Leagues and earn reputation by competing in Arenas located across the globe. Duke it out with a tuned-up roster of returning robots and new mechs across various versus and co-op game modes of up to 4 players online and locally. Defeat your opponents using an arsenal of unique moves including super-charged ranged attacks, metal-busting combos, or an arena-shattering ultimate attack!

Key Features:

Career Mode – Fight in Mech Leagues and soar to new heights, aiming to be the best mech pilot. Represent your Club and work together with its members to earn Influence and rewards!

– Fight in Mech Leagues and soar to new heights, aiming to be the best mech pilot. Represent your Club and work together with its members to earn Influence and rewards! Ranked Rumbles – Two Mechs enter, one leaves. Battle through the competition and climb the ranks to become a legendary pilot.

– Two Mechs enter, one leaves. Battle through the competition and climb the ranks to become a legendary pilot. Mech Mania – 20 playable robots including brand-new mechs with unique abilities, skill sets, and Ultimate moves.

– 20 playable robots including brand-new mechs with unique abilities, skill sets, and Ultimate moves. Hazardous Arenas – Competitive fighting grounds that include dynamic elements such as geysers, lava pools, and platforms that encourage strategy and unexpected outcomes.

– Competitive fighting grounds that include dynamic elements such as geysers, lava pools, and platforms that encourage strategy and unexpected outcomes. Upgraded Game Modes – Pick your play style across match types including one-versus-one, two-versus-two, free-for-all, and several games such as Xenoswarm, King of the Hill, and more.

– Pick your play style across match types including one-versus-one, two-versus-two, free-for-all, and several games such as Xenoswarm, King of the Hill, and more. Expansive Customizations – Unlock a slew of cosmetic items and attachments for your mech of choice in the Garage.

