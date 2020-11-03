Digital Foundry Tests Gears 5 Xbox Series X Upgrades - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gears 5 developer The Coalition has been hard at work upgrading the game for the next-generation consoles from Microsoft, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman has posted a video testing the upgrades for the third-person shooter running on the Xbox Series X. He covers the graphics upgrades, latency improvements, dynamic resolution ranges, and more.

View the video below:

Gears 5 is available now for the Xbox One and PC. It will be fully optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when the consoles launch on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

