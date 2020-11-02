Holiday 2020 Sales Predictions - PS5 & XSX to Set Launch Records, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

Now that we are in November the holiday shopping season is slowly starting up, but will take off next week with the launch of the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as the release of several highly-anticipated AAA titles.

In this article, I (William D'Angelo) will be revealing my predictions for the 2020 holiday season.

The PlayStation 5 will set the record for the biggest launch in video game history, while the Xbox Series X and S will take second place for the biggest launch.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S will be sold out through the holiday season and will have strong demand through at least early 2021.

The Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console for the holiday season with sales of over 10 million units in November and December combined.

Due to such strong sales, the Switch will outsell the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS, which has sold just under 76 million units.

Lifetime PlayStation 4 sales will just miss outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. However, the PS4 will surpass the Game Boy in early 2021.

Lifetime Xbox One sales will surpass the SNES by the end of November, while it has a decent chance of crossing the 50 million mark before the end of December.

Call of Duty will once again take the crown for the best-selling game with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13.

Cyberpunk 2077, despite all the delays, will be the second-bestselling game this holiday season.

The number of people subscribed to Xbox Game Pass and other subscription services will continue to grow to new records. Xbox Game Game Pass, which recently surpassed 15 million subscribers, will top 20 million with a chance to reach 25 million.

Stay tuned to VGChartz as we release our hardware sales estimates for the Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5, and report on all official software sales.

