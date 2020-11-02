Call of Duty: Modern Warfare First-Year Sales Set a Franchise Record - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been a huge success for Activision and has set a new record for the popular FPS franchise. The 2019 game set a record for the highest first-year sales in Call of Duty’s history.

"Across platforms, hours played in the Modern Warfare universe were approximately seven times higher year-over-year versus the prior title," said Activision president and CFO Daniel Alegre. "We again saw substantial year-over-year growth in premium game sales as Warzone players chose to upgrade to the full Call of Duty experience.

"Modern Warfare’s first-year sales are the highest in Call of Duty’s history with two-thirds of lifetime units sold digitally and we are seeing sustained strength in the franchise’s revamped in-game system with console and PC in-game net bookings four times the level a year ago."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched in October 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The next entry in the franchise Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net on November 13, 2020.

Thanks, SeekingAlpha.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles