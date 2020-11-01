Xbox Series X and S Controller Unboxing Video Details Improvements - News

Microsoft has released an unboxing video of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers. The video features the improvements made to the controller, as well as the Carbon Black, Robot White, and Sports Blue colors.

"Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay," reads the description for the video. "Stay on target with textured grip and a hybrid D-pad. Seamlessly capture and share content with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.

View the video below:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch worldwide on November 10.

