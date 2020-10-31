Weird Gaming News, October 2020 - Article

As we rapidly approach a new generation of consoles, let's take a brief moment to look back at October’s weird news. From the wonderful world of trademark disputes to pet fish playing games, the month featured some really odd happenings.

Razer Visa Card

Razer has released a reward card, in collaboration with Visa. Basically you get a small percentage back on some purchases, which is pretty standard practice. Apple, for example, has a similar scheme in place, with a supporting app for the card.

So far, so normal. So why is it being included in our weird news round-up? Because the premium version of the card comes with an LED-powered Razer logo.

Sadly, the card is currently limited to just 1337 people in Singapore, but if the beta test period works out well then you’ll eventually be able to grab one for yourself. Until then, I’m pretty sure you can wrap RGB lighting around your regular card or something; it’ll even look kind of festive.

Source: Razer via PC Gamer

Sony Didn’t Own the PS5 Trademark in India

As people across the world prepare to grab the next gen consoles, one country may have presented a hiccup to Sony's plans - India. It turns out that Sony doesn’t - or at very least didn’t - own the trademark for PlayStation 5 in India. This resulted in speculation that the PlayStation 5 launch could be delayed, however the folks over at World Trademark Review say that it almost certainly won’t cause any real issues, and looking at the original documentation it seems that the dispute is already over.

Source: Mako Reactor via Games Radar

Fish Finds a Game-Breaking Bug

Japanese YouTuber Mutekimaru’s pet fish, Lala, managed to produce a game breaking bug in a nearly 20 year old game.

While playing Pokemon Sapphire, little Lala managed to multiply the rocks in the Seafloor Cavern, which creates a wall that prevents the player from progressing. Yes, you read that correctly; a fish, playing Pokemon Sapphire, managed to discover a bug. And, to top it all off, it was a betta fish.

Source: Kotaku

OnlyFans and Tik Tok Influencer Copyright Blocked

A TikTok user, formerly known as Pokeprinxss but now Digitalprincxss, has been issued with a cease and desist from Nintendo. The TikTok 'influencer', who is fond of using Pokemon imagery, has almost 2 million followers on the platform and also runs an OnlyFans account. The conflict with Nintendo came about when she attempted to trademark her username. At that point Nintendo sent in the suits.

Digitalprincxss, aware that it may have been a little naive to attempt to trademark anything Pokemon related, nonetheless feels she has been targeted by Nintendo for being an adult entertainer.

I wonder if Nintendo ever chased down that weird 'adult' Pokemon movie I pirated online when I was younger…

Source: IGN

Genshin Impact Censors 'Tibet'

Most games with a chat feature have some form of censorship, and sometimes they end up censoring some unusual and benign words, often with amusing results. RuneScape censored the word 'Fletching' at launch, for example, despite it being an in-game skill, because it was considered to be too close to the word 'Felching'.

Genshin Impact, a game created by Chinese developer miHoYo, has come under fire for censoring words such as 'Tibet', 'Hong Kong', and 'Taiwan'. Chinese regulatory practices prohibit anything that "threatens China’s national unity, sovereignty, or territorial integrity", and it seems miHoYo thinks these words might do just that.

It’s worth noting that seemingly random and relatively innocuous words are also being censored, however, like 'Enemies' and, uh, 'Words'. So it's possible that it was unintentional, or at least not due to human intervention, but then again we are talking about China...

Source: Kotaku

Thanks for reading my round-up! November will no doubt be a treat, maybe we can even do next-gen bingo! I’ve got "Hose explosion from a next gen console" jotted down already. You can read September’s weird news here.

