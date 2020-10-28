343 Industries Studio Head Chris Lee Leaves the Company - News

Microsoft was hoping to have the next entry in its flagship series, Halo, ready for launch. However, due to issues with Halo Infinite, it was delayed to 2021.

343 Industries studio head Chris Lee has decided to leave the developer, but is still working at Microsoft, according to Bloomberg. He left 343 Industries a few weeks ago.

"I have stepped back from Infinite and I am looking at future opportunities," Lee said. "I believe in the team and am confident they will deliver a great game and now is a good time for me to step away."

"Chris Lee remains a Microsoft employee and while he has stepped back from Halo Infinite right now, we appreciate all he has done for the project to date," said a Microsoft representative.

Lee joined 343 Industries in 2008 to help oversee the future of the Halo franchise. In 2016 he was named partner studio head.

Microsoft brought on Halo veteran Joseph Staten to take a leadership role at 343 Industries to help work on Halo Infinite in August. Staten is working on the single-player campaign, while senior executive Pierre Hintze focuses on the multiplayer.

