Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to December 10 Despite Going Gold

CD Projekt RED announced it has delayed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days from November 19 to December 10. It will launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will have backward compatibility on launch day for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. The game previously went gold on October 5.

"Today, we’ve decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10," said the developer via Twitter.

"Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies.

"The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test nine versions of it (Xbox One / X, compatibility on Xbox Series S / X, PlayStation 4 / Pro, compatibility on PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home. Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.

"Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we achieved gold master some time ago. Passing certification, or “going gold,” means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day O patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.

"We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with."

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build

your legend on the streets of Night City.

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

