Xbox Series X vs PS5 Size Compared in Photos

We are now two weeks away from the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, and a bit longer than that for the launch of the PlayStation 5. Now that many in the press have their hands on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 we are seeing photos comparing the two consoles side by side.

The Xbox Series X is 11.8 inches tall and 5.9 inches wide and deep, while the PlayStation 5 is 15.4 inches tall, 10.24 inches deep, and 4.09 inches wide. The entry-level next-generation console from Microsoft, the Xbox Series S, is far smaller than the other two consoles at 10.8 inches tall, 5.9 inches deep, and 2.5 inches wide.

Check out pictures comparing the three consoles below via The Verge:

The Xbox Series X and S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

