Xbox Series X vs PS5 Size Compared in Photos - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 877 Views
We are now two weeks away from the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, and a bit longer than that for the launch of the PlayStation 5. Now that many in the press have their hands on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 we are seeing photos comparing the two consoles side by side.
The Xbox Series X is 11.8 inches tall and 5.9 inches wide and deep, while the PlayStation 5 is 15.4 inches tall, 10.24 inches deep, and 4.09 inches wide. The entry-level next-generation console from Microsoft, the Xbox Series S, is far smaller than the other two consoles at 10.8 inches tall, 5.9 inches deep, and 2.5 inches wide.
Check out pictures comparing the three consoles below via The Verge:
The Xbox Series X and S will launch worldwide on November 10. The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in the rest of the world on November 19.
29 Comments
If you're a person that travels with your console, I imagine that Series S looks appealing.
I travel frequently, but I'm special case and plan around what I'll carry (I even carry a 32" TV for some of the places I go). For me if that was really important Switch would be the way to go, but certainly Series S is a very reasonable middle ground.
That is why I am buying a Series S over Series X or PS5. Plus I don't have a 4K TV yet.
Being sincere at this point in time if I didn't have a 4K I would probably be saving for the 8k being on reasonable price on the next couple years.
@Don, i wouldn't worry about buying 8k TVs right now, their are better 4k displays out there with much more better features etc. 8k right now is nothing more than an over glorified 4k TV that is over priced and under featured.
Well I'm not much worried (they are quite expensive) right now, my TV do HDR10 4k60fps or 1080p120Hz so I don't really need a new TV for this gen (well unless for media on 8k, which I think will be minimal). Just said that if I was without a 4k TV I would prefer to wait a little more to get a 8k TV instead (I try to be an earlier adopter within my budget range). But you are probably right that 8k TV now isn't real 8k, as much as those tvs that claim 120 or 240hz aren't real refresh rates.
@Don - For traveling the Switch obviously makes sense. However, Switch lacks the core library many want from Xbox and Playstation.
@trunkswd - Even on a 1080p TV I'm sure many Series X games will look noticeably better than Series S. But if it ultimately plays the same content and it looks good, its worth the price.
Nah, when I travel I can take my Switch with me. The library is rock-solid and I will always have a backlog on it. And for longer trips, I always take my gaming/work laptop with me. It can run any game tthe Xbox ecosystem has on offer. No need to move the PS4 or my future PS5 :-)
- 0
The 3D renders made the PS5 look smaller the actual real console is massive.
Next to the lead engineer doing the teardown it was humungous.
PS5 is quite huge, I'm honestly not sure if it will fit on my shelf. I think I might have to wait on PS5 Slim honestly.
Probably will fit, but also there isn't much loss in waiting out.
My entertainment center already has spots reserved for both consoles. That being said, my PS4 Pro is moving out of it to go into my son's room, which make enough room to accommodate one of the consoles.
Well. I actually prepared the room for both and both will fit perfectly within my new cabinet (will be on the side of the TV, not below). Top shelve with the Series X standing and my audio receiver and bottom shelve for the Sony one. So I'm fine with the hugeness of the console ;-)
The 2nd pic is just disgusting. The difference is insane.
Disgusting is a strong word IMO. I don't care personally as all my consoles end up either on a chair next to my TV or behnd the TV. Im a slouch...
I'm starting to dislike the Series S black circle. Why couldn't they just keep it all as one white piece and have holes cut out instead. I would think that would look way more sexier as a solid white box while the X is a solid black box.
Without that ugly black circle it would probably be the prettier of the 3 consoles.
I don't mind the size as much as the look of it. The XBox X is just a plain box. It's not attractive, but it'll fit in with just about anything. The PS5 is just kind of odd looking and draws attention. Although, the version with black on the outside is better. Of course, that's about the last thing I'll consider when I eventually buy one of them. Games and build quality (not breaking down) are the main concerns, followed by price, and everything else is nearly a non-factor.
Sony was "bold" on the design of PS5. It really have people loving and hating, while MS safe approach on Series X have mostly mild liking or not liking without strong opposition to its appearance.
Dunno if people were really clamoring for a bolder video game console.
Probably not. People may want bold decisions in features, innovation, etc, but haven't seem request for bolder HW design on terms of exterior.
That's my feeling. Although, I could go for something a little bit nicer looking than the Series X. The XBox 360 slim is IMO the best balance.
Size isn't an issue for me, however i think they have borderlined there designs, its starting to get a little ridiculous. My biggest problem with the consoles is the lack of a Black option for both the Series S and PS5. There are many people with black entertainment areas, Speakers are black, TVs are Black and now you are going to have this one product standing out like a fly in milk. Sucks when watching movies or playing horror games in the dark and you have this one system trying to break the immersion with this white product sitting in-front of you. Its a petty thing however its not hard to make black an optional color. If they want to milk us with colored systems than their are plenty of colors in the rainbow to choose from, however Black and White should be the default universal choices, not white right now and 3 years later hies a black model that you have to buy again to suit your room/lounge. My 2 cents.
Well I do think having a black standard option at launch would be good. But there are already companies selling black panels and other colors (not sure how much they will charge though), so if your only issue is the color that may be solved soon after launch (unless you want to wait for official versions, those I have no idea how long will take).
The Black panels will be a high selling item i would think. However this doesn't solve the Series S problem. I also believe we shouldnt have to pay an extra cost for having black as an option, however its better than nothing i guess.
Sure I agree.
PS5 is far bigger on volume. But it doesn't look as big as numbers suggests when looking side by side. Haven't measured my cabinet yet, by I think it will have enough room for it standing down on it.